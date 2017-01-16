Car dealership submits plans at Brinsbury campus

A car dealership is set to buy land from Chichester College for a new showroom next to its Brinsbury campus.

Harwoods currently has Land Rover and Bentley showrooms in London Road, Pulborough, but the site is ‘congested and operating at maximum capacity’ and the business is looking to relocate.

Harwoods plans for land next to Brinsbury campus of Chichester College (photo from HDC's planning portal).

The company is looking to build new car showrooms, offices, and a head office for the Harwoods Group along with educational facilities for the Brinsbury campus on land owned by Chichester College to the east of Stane Street.

Harwoods’ existing Jaguar franchise in Chichester would also be relocated and combined with the Pulborough Land Rover franchise.

According to a planning application submitted to Horsham District Council: “Chichester College and Harwoods are working in partnership to develop the south west side of Brinsbury Fields to forge closer ties, educational links, and ensure the long term future of this locally based company in the area.

“Not just limited to motor vehicles, specific training, vocational work experience and apprenticeships will become available to students studying an extensive range of courses.”

The application also states: “Chichester College wishes to embrace the demands of a more diversified rural economy through this unique partnership opportunity with Harwoods Ltd and the creation of the ‘Brinsbury Business & Education Park’.

The development would support 254 full-time jobs including around 90 jobs from outside the Horsham district.

It will also provide apprenticeships, opportunities for direct employment and work experience, and access to the vehicle workshops for teaching and practical experience.

The site would be north of the recently relocated Hepworth & Co Brewers.

Revenue generated for the college would used to fund improvements to its existing facilities and expand the courses on offer.

For more information visit www.horsham.gov.uk/planning using code DC/16/2963.

