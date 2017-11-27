Canterbury MP is special guest at Horsham Labour Party social

Canterbury’s MP Rosie Duffield was the special guest at a Horsham Labour Party fundraising social event last week.

Ms Duffield, who became Labour’s first ever MP for the Kent city earlier this year, told party members that if Labour could win in Canterbury it could taken seats from the Tories right across the South East, including in West Sussex.

Horsham Labour Party members

More than 60 Horsham Labour Party members heard her speak at the event, held on Friday night (November 24).

David Hide, chair of the Horsham Labour Party, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Rosie to Horsham, her win will go down in history as the moment the country turned its back on austerity and the divisive and destructive policies of Theresa May’s Conservatives.

“Our members will take inspiration from Rosie victory and we will now redouble our efforts to take the fight to the Tories here in Horsham.”

Horsham’s Tory MP Jeremy Quin was re-elected earlier this year with 59.5 per cent of votes cast, but Labour candidate Susannah Brady increased her party’s share of the vote from 11.4 to 21.7 per cent.