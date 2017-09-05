Police search school for intruders

Police searched a village school after intruders were heard on its grounds.
Officers were called to St Peter’s C of E primary school in Henfield in the early hours of Sunday morning (September 3).
Eyewitnesses said several officers attended along with a police dog unit.
Police said they searched the school grounds but no intruders were found.
A police spokesman added: “It is not thought that whoever was in the grounds entered the building itself.”
