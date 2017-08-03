Police search Horsham for man in connection with Brighton stabbing

Police are searching Horhsam for a man they want to interview about a stabbing at a fast-food restaurant in Brighton.

On Saturday July 22 an 18-year-old suffered a stab wound to the stomach in a KFC restaurant in Brighton and was taken to Kings College Hospital, London.

Eighteen-year-old Jordan Ash is wanted for questioning in connection with the stabbing and police believe he may be in Horsham.

Detective Constable Tom Coll said, “We have been carrying out widespread enquiries throughout Brighton and also in the Horsham area where we believe he may have been recently.”

A £500 reward is being offered for information leading to Ash’s arrest and conviction, police said.

He is described as white, 5’9”, of slim build, with dark brown hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Detective Constable Coll said, “If you know where Ash is or see him, do not approach him. Please contact the police via 999 quoting serial 1363 of 22/07.”

Anyone with any other information should contact the police online quoting the same reference.