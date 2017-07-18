Police reassure public after Horsham schoolboy ‘approached in odd manner’

Police have reassured the public after warnings were issued about a Horsham schoolboy being followed home.

The 11-year-old was cycling home from school on Tuesday (July 11) when he was approached by a small black van.

Police said the boy was ‘approached in an odd manner’ by the driver in Granary Close at about 3.30pm. No contact was made.

Warnings were sent to parents from schools across the town asking students to remain vigilant.

Following the incident a Sussex Police spokesman said: “Further enquiries revealed nothing suspicious, but police urge that any concerns should always be reported promptly and in as much detail as possible.”

