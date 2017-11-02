Police probe into string of sexual assaults

Police are investigating reports of a cyclist carrying out a string of sex attacks in Crawley.

Officers say they have been informed of a man on a bike pinching or slapping women on the bottom in various areas of Crawley during an eight-month period.

Reports of attacks have been made in Three Bridges, Furnace Green and the town centre neighbourhoods on various dates between February 19 and October 25.

A police spokesman said: “A 20-year-old man from Crawley has been arrested on suspicion of 13 sexual assaults on women and has been bailed until November 29 while investigations continue.”

Meanwhile, Detective Inspector Jon Robeson said: “We are appealing to anyone else who has been sexually assaulted in this way to come forward and report it to us as investigations continue.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online quoting Operation Concorde.