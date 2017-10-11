Police officer raises thousands for hospice

A police constable organised a 24 hour running event in Horsham Park to raise money for a children’s hospice.

The event, which took place on September 29, saw PC James Munden and other joggers raise £2,562 for Chestnut Tree House in Arundel.

Mr Munden is an active jogger in the area and discussed the idea with a colleague and a college friend.

He said: “Chestnut Tree House is Sussex Police’s Charity of the Year, which is one reason why I wanted to do this.

“But I’m also well aware of the importance of the hospice and its care team as they have helped one of my colleagues and friends.

“The specialist care services they offer to local children and their families is invaluable, and I’m so pleased to be able to do something to help.

“I set myself a target of £900 when I decided on this challenge, and am ecstatic to have raised almost three times this amount through a combination of online donations, a cake sale, and bucket collections on the day.”

At least 136 runners took part in the 24-hour Horsham Park Run, covering 826 miles in total. At least one person was running at all times – complete with head-torches at night.