Police helicopter called to Horsham

Residents were woken by a police helicopter as it circled Horsham in the early hours of yesterday morning (Tuesday October 31).
On social media residents said they saw several police cars along with the National Police Air Service helicopter in the South Holmes Road area of Roffey at about 3.30am.
Horsham Police said the helicopter was helping officers search for a missing person.
The person was located later that morning.
