Police helicopter and dog unit called to break-in

The police helicopter and dog unit were called to a village following reports of a break-in.

Police said they attended the incident in Adversane in the early hours of this morning.

The National Police Air Service helicopter and the Surrey and Sussex Police Dog Section helped officers search the area.

On Twitter Horsham Police said two people were arrested in connection with the break-in.

