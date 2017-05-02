Police extremely concerned for missing Balcombe man

Police are extremely worried for a missing Balcombe man and are asking the public to search any sheds and outbuildings for him.

Ervin Underdown, 32, was last seen in Meadow Close on Sunday (April 30) at 11.30am, said police.

Officers along with search volunteers are looking for him and believe he could still be in the Balcombe or Ardingly areas.

Ervin is described as of south east Asian appearance, tanned, 5ft 8in, with black cropped hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a light blue top and dark coloured jeans and is a heavy smoker, added police.

Inspector Roy Hodder said: “We are becoming more and more concerned for Ervin as time goes by.

“We are appealing to the public to search any sheds, barns or outbuildings for him where he maybe sheltering, particularly in rural areas.

“If anyone sees him or knows where he is, please phone 999 immediately and quote Operation Stacker.”

