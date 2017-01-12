Police donate £500 to Pulborough school

St Mary’s School in Pulborough has been presented with a cheque for £500 by Sussex Police.

The donation from the Police Property Act Fund will help towards a much-needed new boiler for the school’s swimming pool.

Pupils use the pool daily during the summer months as part of PE lessons and the PTA has have been fundraising to make this possible this year.

Neighbourhood wardens Carol Boniface and Vanessa Green were alerted the broken boiler and asked police if they could benefit from the fund.

Pictured is PCSO Adrian Bell presentingthe cheque to headteacher Mrs Brown, alongside members of the PTA.

