Police, charity and a blind poet in 1969

The year was 1969, peace and love was about to find a home in Woodstock, Neil Armstrong was moments away from taking that first step onto the surface of the Moon – and four new policeman were taking to the beat in Horsham.

They were PC Peter Woodjettes, PC Richard Lovett, PC Christopher Blower and PC Colin Whitehead.

The Ashington sponsored walk in 1969

They are pictured with PC David Joy, who was driving one of the town’s two blue and white Panda cars.

There had been something of a change-around in Horsham’s policing and the town had now been split into four sections, with one bobby patrolling his own area.

The phone number for the police station back then was Horsham 4242. Numbers were so much easier to remember in those days!

Over at the Church of St Peter and St Paul, in Ashington, 16 youngsters from Ashington, Washington and West Chiltington were setting off on a sponsored walk.

Members of Adversane Youth Club celebrating the club's 21th birthday in 1969

The 15-mile yomp was in aid of the St Barnabas Appeal. They hoped to raise as much as £25 (about £287 today).

The appeal raised money to provide a home in Worthing for people suffering from terminal illnesses.

While the Ashington gang were off on their walk, it was party time in Adversane where the village’s social and youth club was coming of age – 21 today, and all that.

The County Times reported the club was formed in 1948 when Mrs Lola Baxter, of Old House, noticed there were a lot of local children with nothing to do. A youth club was the obvious answer and it proved to be quite the success.

Poet Anthony Naumann at Penthorpe School, Rudgwick, in 1969

The 21st birthday party was held at the Women’s Hall, in Billingshurst.

Pictured are: ‘bridesmaid’ Sheila Rowell, ‘bridge and groom’ R Boniface and Miss Boazman, vice-chairman Brian Humphrey, Mrs Baxter, club leader Mr Charman, Susan Beer, Mrs Linney, Mr Stevens and Julia Kelly.

At Penthorpe School, in Rudgwick, students were welcoming a very special guest – the blind poet Anthony Naumann.

Mr Naumann was blinded in action in the Second World War, when he was just 21 years old. His poetry collections included volumes called Flame In The Dark and If I May Share.

He read some of his works during an informal concert of poetry and music at the school.

