Police called to incident at Horsham flats

Police were called to a block of flats in Horsham after allegations a teenager was raped, Sussex Police has said.

Officers said a teen had reported she was raped by a man at a block of flats in Birches Road, in Horsham, between 7.30pm on Friday (3 February) and 3.25am on Saturday (4 February)..

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape but later released without further action after the victim admitted her report had been made up.”

