Police called over verbal dispute at Billingshurst rail station

Police officers were called to Billingshurst rail station just after 3pm this afternoon following a ‘verbal disagreement’.

The incident was a small matter between two parties who were arguing and has now been dealt with, police have confirmed.

One resident reported being asked by police if they had heard any ‘shouting or screaming’ in the area and later seeing two young people being interviewed by police towards the end of platform two.

Officers had been looking for a female, but found her and spoke to the parties involved, a police spokesperson said.

The incident is now resolved, police added.

