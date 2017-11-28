Police briefing to discuss anti-social behaviour in Billingshurst

Anti-social behaviour was discussed when Horsham Prevention Policing Team held a street briefing in Billingshurst.

The briefing was held in the High Street on Saturday (November 25) and residents were able to speak to Police Community Support Officers and other agencies about local issues.

Inspector Sarah Leadbeatter, from the Local Prevention Policing Team, said: “The street briefing provided us with a fantastic opportunity to work closely with our partners and engage with the community by listening to their concerns regarding the local area.

“From this, we will be able to focus our resources on the areas that need it most, tackling and preventing crime and keeping our communities feeling safe.”

Also in attendance of the street briefing were West Sussex Fire and Rescue, local Parish Councillors, Neighbourhood Watch, Horsham District Councils’ Community Safety Team and Billingshurst street pastors.