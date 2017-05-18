Police appeal after woman sexually assaulted

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted by touching in Crawley.

The victim was walking towards Crawley town centre with a young child, said police.

It happened at around 3.10pm on Wednesday, May 10, in Southgate Avenue, close to the railway bridge, when an unknown man approached her from behind on a pedal cycle, added police.

The man is described as while, early to mid 20s, of unknown build and height.

Police said he was wearing a dark green or khaki puffy parka with brown fur around the hood.

And he was wearing a red snapback baseball cap and had dark hair, shaved short around the sides.

The pedal cycle was a black mountain bike with other dark colours on the frame, added police.

PC Chris Berke said: “We believe this to be an isolated incident.

“Anyone who saw what happened or who noticed the cyclist in the area is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, report details online at www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or phone 101, quoting serial 887 of 10/05.”

