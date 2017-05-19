Police and education chiefs at the scene of school invaded by travellers

County education chiefs are currently liaising with police after the invasion of a school playing field by travellers this morning.

Hordes of caravans, along with horses and dogs, invaded a playing field at Hazelwick School in Crawley just after 11am. Now police have told them to move within the hour.

Travellers who invaded playing fields at Hazelwick School, Crawley. Photo Steve Robards SUS-170519-153217001

Meanwhile, a spokesman for West Sussex County Council - which is responsible for the school - said: “Twenty-two caravans are currently on site having forced entry on to the school field by cutting a padlock.

“The group have been served with notices under the Education Act 2002 and are required to leave the premises immediately.

“The first vehicles pulled up on a verge close to the school entrance just before 11am. The group then moved on the school playing field after further travellers arrived.

“They are believed to be the same group that was at Manor Royal who left after being given notice to quit by the landowner.

“We are liaising with police officers at the scene.”