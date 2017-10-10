Police activity after car rolls over

Police remain at the scene after a car rolled over earlier this morning.
The driver of the car received minor injuries in the collision in Long Furlong, which was reported at 10.17 this morning.
Sussex Police confirmed the car rolled over during the incident.
No other vehicles were involved.
The northbound lane is flowing freely but there may be delays southbound while police remain at the scene.
