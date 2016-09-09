Playgroup for twins and triplets started by family support charity

Family support charity, Home-Start CHAMS, is inviting Crawley parents and parents-to-be, of twins or triplets, to join their special ‘Twiglets’ group.

Twiglets has been set up specifically for parents and children of ‘multiple birth’ families, offering a regular meeting place. Weekly sessions are held on Thursday afternoons during term time, at Holy Trinity Church in Tilgate.

Vanessa Barron, the charity’s Group Worker who runs Twiglets said: “There is a real need for parents of multiple birth children to have somewhere where they can go to meet families in the same situation. Our Twiglets group is open to all families with twins, triplets or other multiple children; from bumps, right up to the children’s fourth birthdays.”

Twiglets offers parents the chance to make friends, get support and relax, while their children enjoy the play and craft activities available.

The group is run by qualified and experienced Home-Start staff and trained volunteers, who organise activities which can be tailored to the needs of multiple birth children.

It is designed for children from newborn to aged three years and siblings under five years are also welcome to attend.

“The group is really informal”, added Vanessa. “Everyone is so welcoming and friendly. And there’s always someone available to provide parents with a ‘listening ear’, plus an extra pair of hands if needed.”

Home-Start CHAMS works with families with young children throughout Crawley, Horsham and Mid Sussex.

They train local volunteers to support the families in their own home, to help them deal with their issues, so that they can provide a secure start in life for their young children.

The families that we support can be experiencing a range of issues, such as isolation, neglect, financial hardship, illness, disability, bereavement or multiple births.

Anyone who is interested in joining the Twiglets group, meetings for the new term start next week, can contact Vanessa on 01293 416327, or email her on vanessab@homestartchams.org.uk

People can also find more details about Twiglets and about the charity’s wider work on the website at www.homestartchams.org.uk/needsupport/twiglets.