Plans to turn historic pub into nursery

Plans have been put forward to convert an historic Horsham pub into a nursery.

Proposals have been submitted to Horsham District Council to turn the Rising Sun pub, in Pondtail Road, into a children’s day nursery.

Developers are seeking to create single storey and first floor extensions to the building to accommodate around 80 youngsters as well as build new car park and cycle spaces.

The plans state the nursery would offer full-time care for children aged between 6 weeks and five years and will be open from 7.30am to 7.30pm from Monday to Friday.

Hall and Woodhouse, which owned the building, called time on the pub in June and put the site up for sale.

The application, which has been submitted on behalf of Perfect Start Children’s Day Nursery and Pre-school, has received numerous letters in response on the council’s website.

What do you think? Send your views to ct.news@jpress.co.uk