Plans to replace former GP surgery with veterinary hospital

Plans have been announced for a new multi-disciplinary veterinary hospital to replace the old Mill Stream Medical Centre in Storrington.

West Sussex veterinary practice Arun Veterinary Group (AVG) recently secured the lease to the site, in North Street, and phased plans are now underway which could see the new site open in the summer.

Storrington resident and AVG owner Matt Gittings said: “By taking a phased approach to the development, our clients will experience no break in the quality and consistency of care they’ve come to expect from Arun Veterinary Group as we expand our services to be among the best in the county.”

The first stage of the development would deliver a modern style, fully equipped veterinary practice with first opinion services.

The second stage would be to obtain ‘hospital status’ to enable AVG to provide a comprehensive range of services to local area including specialist clinics such as medicine, dermatology and ophthalmology.

Matt added: “We’re grateful to have secured suitable premises for our proposed new veterinary hospital here in Storrington as our existing premises on Mill Lane were unable to accommodate our expansion plans.

“For this reason, there was a chance the practice may have needed to relocate out of the village it has supported for the last 20 years.”

Renovation of the North Street site to deliver the multi-disciplinary veterinary hospital would take significant investment, however Matt said he views this as an investment for the whole of the village, as well as the group’s staff and clients.

He said: “Following the planning process related to the Glebe Surgery expansion, we’re delighted to hear the village will soon experience an increase in medical care.

“Between plans for the village’s first multi-disciplinary veterinary hospital and the Glebe Surgery, both locals and their companion animals respectively, are sure to be very well cared for.”

