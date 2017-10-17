Plans to economically boost Brinsbury campus given green light

Plans to develop the Brinsbury campus of Chichester College for economical and educational needs have been given the go ahead.

Horsham District Council’s planning committee (south) voted to support a full planning application to construct three new car showrooms on the land at Brinsbury Fields, in Stane Street, Pulborough, at a meeting on Tuesday afternoon (October 17).

At the same meeting, the committee also voted in favour of outline planning permission for the development of six commercial buildings at the north end of the site.

Both applications were approved subject to completion of section 106 agreements.

The showrooms, proposed by car dealer Harwoods Group Limited, would facilitate Jaguar, Land Rover and Bentley cars as well as a company headquarters, vehicle workshops, offices and space for 680 associated car parking spaces.

A new access point to the site has also been proposed from the A29 with two further access points along the southern border.

The proposal will enable Harwoods’ Land Rover and Bentley sites, in the centre of Pulborough, and its Jaguar site, in Chichester, to relocate to the one site.

The application includes direct employment of 254 people providing direct employment and training for students attending Chichester College.

At Tuesday’s meeting, councillor Kate Rowbottom said: “I do not think that we, as a district, can turn this down on either an economic point of view or an educational point of view.

“There is no way we want a company such as Harwoods to up stakes and move on. There is no way we can turn this down.”

The application received 28 letters of objection including from the Adversane Residents Association and Billingshurst Parish Council.

During the meeting, Billingshurst parish councillor Alan Grant said: “We wish to support Brinsbury campus as a centre of rural excellence. However, Harwoods’ proposal for car showrooms, vehicle workshops offices and parking for 700 cars cannot by its very nature be said to be appropriate.”

The second application heard on Tuesday afternoon – seeking outline planning permission for the development of six commercial buildings – was also approved by the planning committee.

This application sought approval to economically benefit the Brinsbury campus of Chichester College.

At Tuesday’s meeting, committee members stressed the ‘importance of finding stores that offer jobs to local people’.

Councillor Jonathan Chowen said: “This is probably not the most perfect application but I urge members to back it.

“What do we want? We want people to invest in the district and jobs for the local people.”

The application received nine letters of objection.