Plans submitted for new Horsham incinerator

Developers have submitted an application to build a new incinerator in Horsham.

Plans have been put forward to West Sussex County Council by Britaniacrest Recycling Ltd to create a Recycling, Recovery and Renewable Energy facility in Langhurstwood Road.

The waste management company already has permission to use the former Wealden Brickworks site as a waste transfer site to manage and process commercial, industrial and municipal waste.

The application says the facility will sort around 230,000 tonnes of waste per year, breaking it up into what can be recycled or reused.

Waste which can not be recycled or reused will be incinerated and turned into electricity which will power both the station and homes.

The plan states 95 per cent of waste will be recycled, reused or used to generate energy.

The proposed waste reception, sorting operations and the incinerator will be contained within a large building on the wester side of the site.

In total the new building would be approximately 119.5m in length and 99m wide.

At the east of the site a 95m chimney will be built to remove fumes from the facility.

Developers say the plan offers numerous benefits such as diverting waste away from landfill and creating 21Mw of renewable energy.

It will also create around 330 new jobs, 300 while it is constructed and 30 more when it is operational.

In October Britaniacrest held a public exhibition outlining its proposals.

The plans have been met with opposition from residents with many expressing fears about an increase in pollution and its affects on the countryside.

A group called NoIncinerator4Horsham has been set up to tackle the issue.

To view or comment on the plans visit http://buildings.westsussex.gov.uk/ePlanningOPS/loadFullDetails.do?aplId=2087

