Plane evacuated after ‘suspicious white powder’ found on board

An easyJet plane was evacuated earlier today (May 23) at Gatwick Airport after a ‘suspicious white powder’ was found on board.

Passengers were evacuated from the aircraft after the ‘suspicious white powder’ was found in an overhead locker at around 10.30am.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “A white powder that caused the evacuation of an aircraft at Gatwick has been found to be harmless.

“Passengers, who had not shown any ill-effects or otherwise affected by the powder, were removed from the flight while the substance was investigated by specialist fire officers.

“It has since been advised that the powder was harmless and the passengers were being returned to the aircraft to continue their journeys.”

An easyJet spokesman said: “We can confirm that earlier today flight EZY8909 from London Gatwick to Pula was delayed after a unidentified substance was found onboard.

“The plane has been cleared by the authorities after the substance was found to be harmless.

“Passengers were initially disembarked as a precaution and waited in the terminal where they were provided with updates and refreshments. “Passengers reboarded and the aircraft departed at 2.30pm.

“We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience and thank them for their understanding.

“The safety and security of its passengers and crew is the airline’s highest priority.”

