Plan for your prescriptions ahead of the Bank Holiday

In the run-up to the August bank holiday weekend local GPs are asking residents to plan ahead for repeat prescriptions and to ensure they have all medications they need to stay healthy until normal opening hours resume Tuesday August 29.

Crawley Community Pharmacist, CJ Patel, says: “Make sure you order any repeat prescriptions in good time to allow you to pick up your medication before the weekend, as many GPs and pharmacies will close over this time.

“We see many patients who have not ordered their medication sufficiently far in advance, and have then not left enough time to collect it before pharmacy closes for the holiday period.”

Other top tips for the bank holiday weekend include choosing self-care for minor illnesses and injuries and considering the full range of NHS services available locally.

Remember, many minor ailments are not of a serious nature and don’t require a GP.

But, there is help on hand:

- Online support available at NHS Choices website www.nhs.uk

- For telephone support call NHS 111 (dial 111)

- A list of pharmacies open on bank holiday Monday can be found on the website www.horshamandmidsussexccg.nhs.uk under ‘Your Health’

- Walk-in services available at Urgent Treatment Centre (Crawley Hospital) 24/7) and East Grinstead Minor Injury Unit (Queen Victoria Hospital) 8am-7:30pm daily for adults and children over four years.

Dr Minesh Patel, lead GP for Horsham and Mid Sussex CCG, said: “The different choices for care can sometimes seem confusing, with many people not knowing when to go to their pharmacist, make an appointment with their GP, or when to walk in to the Minor Injuries Unit, Urgent Treatment Centre or even an A & E department. We want you to get care locally, as quickly as possible, and via the right professional.”