PICTURES: Thousands enjoy Steam Rally weekend

More than 1,100 exhibits, including 50 steam engines, were on display at this year’s volunteer-led Wiston Steam Rally.

The seventh annual event – which takes place on the second weekend of July each year – was held at the beautiful setting of Wiston Park, in Steyning, on Saturday and Sunday.

Wiston Steam Rally. Photo by Derek Martin

Anne Whittingstall of Sussex Steam Shows said: “We were delighted to host a weekend of fun-filled family entertainment at Wiston for the seventh year.

“This year, we had steam engines from all over the UK.

“Ten joined us for the first time at Wiston Steam Rally.

“We were so excited to be putting on one of the largest steam rallies in Sussex and raising money for local charities.”

Darren Chaffer with his Marshall S type 10 ton roller. Photo by Derek Martin

Highlights of this year’s event included more than 50 steam engines on display, including rollers, road locomotives, lorries, showman’s engines and miniature engines.

There was also a full program of events in the arena, including the steam parade, vintage vehicle parades and family favourite The Steam Games.

Visitors were also given the opportunity to steer a full-size steam engine before watching a demonstration of wood cutting at the Saw Benches and stationary engines.

Anne added: “The day included all of the fun of the fair with a traditional funfair and craft and food tent.”

Wiston Steam Rally. Photo by Derek Martin

Throughout the weekend there were also fascinating displays of buses, tractors, cars, military vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles.

After the show, organisers said: “Thank you to everyone that visited Wiston Steam Rally this year.

“We hope everyone enjoyed the weekend.

“See you next year on July 7 and 8, 2018.”