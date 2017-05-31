PICTURES: Thousand attend town’s country fair

Thousands of people turned out for the biannual Steyning Country Fair celebrations on Bank Holiday Monday.

Hosted in Steyning’s lively High Street, there was a huge array of craft and food stalls, animal displays and traditional craft demonstrations in the town centre car park.

Evie Owens aged 4 and her dad Karl. Photo by Derek Martin

The fair was opened by Steyning Woodcraft Folk’s maypole dancers at 11am before family entertainment and children’s activities ran throughout the day.

There were also bands, puppet shows, street entertainers and barn dancers up and down High Street.

Masses of entertainment was organised by Steyning Bookshop owner Sara Bowers.

After the successful day, Sara said: “How amazingly lucky we were with the weather. The forecast was dire, but on the day we basked in continental heat for most of the day with the odd small smattering of raindrops providing occasional welcome relief from the heat and a shower in the afternoon which miraculously didn’t last long.

Flora Best aged 8. Photo by Derek Martin

“What a lovely crowd came and what fun we all had. Nearly all the businesses in Steyning joined in to enjoy the day which showcases their town.

“The favourite venue was as usual our central animal stockyard full of great displays of animals of all kinds, plus blacksmith demos and farm implement displays among loads of other things.

“The miniature donkeys were a firm favourite, but another fascination was the display put on by Brinsbury College, including an amazing array of insects, with some unbelievably large stick insects.”

A whole array of dog breeds competed in the fun and friendly dog show on Cuthmans Field at midday before Supertato co-author Paul Linnet led craft activities and read stories at Steyning Bookshop in the afternoon.

Photo by Derek Martin

Sara added: “Grateful thanks to Horsham Leisurelink for sponsoring a stall of free crafts for children, to the Woodcraft Folk for brilliant Maypole dancing and great craft activities in aid of the school in Kenya that they support, and to Steyning Museum for laying on really great kids’ activities on their stall too.

“Away from the High Street, in Fletchers Croft field, the Country Fair’s brilliant Steyning Companion Dog Show attracted a great crowd, with some gorgeous dogs and enthusiastic owners.

“A triumph for Stylish Fido owner Caroline Still who worked so hard to put on a show which was just the right mix of fun and professionalism.

“Days like this are so special for childhood memories in later life.

Photo by Derek Martin

“Many thanks to organiser Andrew Lake and his small dedicated team who worked so hard.

“Also thank you to Sussex Search and Rescue for help with parking and Red Cross for attending. Thankfully they weren’t required but it was nice to have them there.”