PICTURES: Students raise thousands for hospice

Students in Crawley have raised more than £16,000 for terminally ill people at St Catherine’s Hospice.

The students from Crawley Gatwick School, Thomas Bennett Community College, Hazelwick School and Tanbridge House School in Horsham, have raised the cash as part of the hospice’s Five-O Project. Their achievements were recognised at an awards ceremony on Thursday May 11, at the Holiday Inn in Gatwick where they were thanked by hospice patients and staff. Tom Abbott, community and events fundraising manager at St Catherine’s, said: “It was great to hear the fantastic ways our schools raised money for us, and we’re really grateful for their efforts. I’d like to thank our Five-O teams, their teachers, parents and NatWest mentors for helping us be there to care for local people.” The students presented their fundraising ideas to a judging panel in a bid to win one of four awards. These included a cake-off competition and a dodgeball tournament. Designed to develop students’ business skills, St Catherine’s Five-O Project challenged six students from mixed year groups, to unleash their inner entrepreneurs and organise fundraising events that would raise a minimum of £1,500 for the hospice. Sponsors, NatWest, gave the students £50 as an initial investment, provided 15 business mentors, two business meetings, and a business skills workshop during the 11-week challenge.

John Redfern, head of corporate banking at NatWest, said: “This is the sixth year we’ve supported St Catherine’s Five-O Project and each year we’re blown away by the dedication and inventiveness of the students involved. Each of them has worked really hard to raise as much money as possible for the hospice, and for us to be able to share our professional knowledge to help them achieve their fundraising goals is a real privilege.” Hazelwick School won an award for the most money raised and Gatwick School won an award for most pounds per pupil. Tanbridge House School claimed best presentation and most innovative fundraising idea. If anyone is interested in finding out how their school can get involved in next year’s Five-O Project, please contact Emily Bradbury and Keely Bicknell at the hospice via omfun@stch.org.uk or 01293 447316.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.