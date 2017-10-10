PICTURES: Steyning pumpkin competition

Prize pumpkins were the talk of Steyning Farmers Market on Saturday.

It was weigh-in time in the annual pumpkin competition, organised by farmer Derek Crush from Daylands Farm in Ashurst.

Louise Crush, left, with Brendon, Charlotte and Douglas Richardson, who came second in the competition

Louise Crush, Derek’s daughter, said: “Malcolm Atterbury kindly came along with his lovely old tractor and scales to weigh the pumpkins.

“All plants were Atlantic Giant pumpkins that we sold to competition entrants in May and all proceeds went to St Barnabas House hospice.”

The winner was Mark Peacock from Wiston with a whooping 138lb pumpkin.

Second place went to Brendon, Charlotte and Douglas Richardson with their 120lb pumpkin and third was Jim Buckland with 118lb.”

There was a great atmosphere at the market, with superb stalls and foodie activities, adding to the buzz in the High Street for the final day of the Steyning and District Food and Drink Festival.