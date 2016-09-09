PICTURES: Pet shop blaze in Hurstpierpoint

Seven fire crews successfully contained a blaze at a pet shop in Hurstpierpoint last night, after tackling the fire for more than five hours.

Residents had thanked firefighters for preventing the fire from spreading, the tweet added.

No pets are thought to have been hurt in the blaze, which is believed to have started on the ground floor of the property.

A spokesman for the fire service said the fire proved difficult to access, having spread through a flat roof void at the rear of the property.

Technical access crews removed part of the roof to allow firefighters to fight the flames, a fire spokesperson added.

Part of the High Street was closed while the incident was dealt with.

Pet shop fire in Hurstpierpoint. Photo by Eddie Howland

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

Pet shop fire in Hurstpierpoint. Photo by Eddie Howland

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Crews at the scene of the fire in Hurstpierpoint

Be part of it.