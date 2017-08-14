PICTURES: Fittleworth summer show

Have your say

There was a bright, friendly atmosphere at Fittleworth and District Horticultural Society’s summer show on Saturday.

The floral displays in Fittleworth Village Hall were stunning and the vegetables were excellent.

Gillie Ross with her hydrangea DM17839493

Organisers were pleased to be blessed with a lovely warm, sunny day for this year’s summer show, as last year’s was on a stormy, blustery day.

John Butler said: “Despite the recent rain and winds, there was plenty of enthusiasm and entries resulted in a stunning display of flowers, with some excellent samples of vegetables.

“Cookery was well supported and handicrafts displayed some beautiful exhibits.

“The floral art was also beautiful and the men-only entries featured lovely displays in paint pots.

Julie Stenning prepares one of her exhibits DM17839522

“The Brownies made some very attractive and imaginative necklaces.

“It was a most enjoyable show with a bright, friendly atmosphere. The afternoon was busy and teas and homemade cakes were served. A popular big prize raffle rounded off the proceedings.”

Best in class winners were:

Flowers, shrubs and pot plants, Beth Houlden for her gladioli spike; fruit and vegetables, Christine Rosewarn for her berries; floral art, Brenda Tilbury for her Botanical Bling arrangement; cookery, Janet Hester for her iced ginger cake; art and handicraft, Viv Benham for her soft material entry; photography, Louise Saunders for her Party Time entry; juniors, Sophie Sperring for her chocolate brownies.

Bridget Connell prepares one of her exhibits DM17839526

Flowers, shrubs and pot plants

Three stems cluster Roses. 1) Gillie Ross, 2) Lindsay Jacobs.

One specimen Rose. 2) Gillie Ross, 3) Vanessa Mackenzie.

One lace cap Hydrangea stem. 1) Sophie Polden, 2) Vanessa Mackenzie, 3) Chris Selby.

Cynthia Portus prepares her potatoes DM17839487

One other type Hydrangea stem. 1) Gillie Waters, 2) Anne Waters, 3) Cynthia Portus.

Three stems of Fuschia, one variety. 1) Cynthia Portus, 2) Julie Stenning.

Five floating Fuschia heads. 1) Chris Selby, 2) Cynthia Portus.

Other flowering shrub stem. 1) Cynthia Portus.

Two sprays of other flowering tree or shrub. 1) Cynthia Portus, 2) Bridget Connell.

Three different foliage plant stems. 1) Bridget Connell, 2) Lindsay Jacobs, 3) Vanessa Mackenzie.

Sarah Lakin came second with her iced ginger cake DM17839458

Flowering pot plant, excl. Pelargonium & Orchids 1) Julie Stenning, 2) Claire Pettman, 3) Brenda Tilbury.

Pot of Orchids. 1) Claire Pettman, 2) Julie Sternning.

Flowering Pelargonium in pot. 2) .

Small Foliage Pot Plant. 1) Bridget Connell, 2) Edward Braham, 3) Sylvia Watkins.

Three stems of three Dahlia varieties. 1) Vanessa Mackenzie, 2) Christine Rosewarn.

Three small Dahlia blooms. 1) Christine Rosewarn, 2) Vanessa Mackenzie.

Three large Dahlia blooms. 1) Edward Braham, 2) Christine Rosewarn, 3) Janet Hester.

One specimen Dahlia bloom. 1) Carole Twite, 2) Christine Rosewarn, 3) Edward Braham.

One specimen Gladioli spike 1) Beth Houlden*, 2) Cynthia Portus, 3) Bridget Connell.

One summer flowering bulb. 1) Beth Houlden.

Five mixed Sweet Pea stems. 1) Carole Twite, 2) Vanessa Mackenzie.

Five Sweet Pea stems, one variety. 2) Vanessa Mackenzie.

Annuals, three stems, three varieties. 1) Vanessa Mackenzie, 2) Cynthia Portus.

Three stems of annuals, one variety. 1) Lindsay Jacobs, 2) Vanessa Mackenzie, 3) Cynthia Portus.

Five Marigolds, one variety. 1) Cynthia Portus, 2) Edward Braham, 3) Anne Waters.

Three varieties of herbaceous perennials. 1) Vanessa Mackenzie, 2) Cynthia Portus.

Three herbaceous perennial stems, one variety. 1) Guy Watkins, 2) Gillie Ross, 3) Cynthia Portus.

Fruit

Three cooking apples, one variety. 1) Edward Braham, 2) Cynthia Portus.

Three dessert apples, one variety. 1) Edward Braham, 2) Norman Sperring.

Three pears, one variety. 1) Edward Braham, 2) Cynthia Portus.

Three stone fruit (incl. plums), one variety. 1) Edward Braham.

Twelve berries with calyx, one variety. 1) Christine Rosewarn*, 2) Carole Burne, 3) Nigel Selby.

Three strips of currants, one variety. 1) Carole Burne.

Tray of five distinct kinds of vegetables. 1) NAS.

Vegetables

Four red tomatoes. 1) Lindsay Jacobs, 2) Cynthia Portus, 3) Julie Stenning.

Five cherry tomatoes. 1) Sarah Lakin, 2) Carole Burne, 3) Lindsay Jacobs.

The longest runner bean. 1) Carole Burne.

Five runner beans. 1) Edward Braham, 2) Carole Burne, 3) Cynthia Portus.

Five French beans. 1) Norman Sperring, 2) Carole Burne, 3) Anne Waters.

Three peppers or chillies. 1) Edward Braham, 3) Nigel Selby.

One Cabbage. 1) Kelvin Morgan, 2) Carole Burne.

Four spinach or chard leaves. 1) Bridget Connell.

Two courgettes, one variety. 1) Carole Burne, 2) Sophie Polden, 3) Anne Waters.

One cucumber. 1) Nigel Selby, 2) Carole Burne, 3) Julie Stenning.

One marrow. 2) Kelvin Morgan.

Three sticks of rhubarb. 1) Norman Sperring, 2) Bridget Connell.

Three beetroot, one variety. 1) Carole Burne, 3) Nigel Selby.

Three carrots. 1) Carole Burne, 2) Anne Waters.

Four white potatoes, one variety. 1) Carole Burne, 2) Bridget Connell, 3) Edward Braham.

Four coloured potatoes, one variety. 2) Edward Braham, 3) Norman Sperring.

Three large white onions. 1) Edward Braham, 2) Carole Burne.

Three red onions. 1) Carole Burne, 2) Edward Braham.

Six shallots, one variety. 1) Edward Braham.

Three of any other vegetable. 1) Carole Twite.

Collection of fresh herbs. 1) Christine Rosewarn, 2) Carole Twite, 3) Chris Selby.

Floral Art

‘Botanical Bling’ arrangement. 1) Brenda Tilbury*.

‘Afternoon Tea’ arrangement. 2) Hazel Stone.

A tied bunch, using natural materials. 1) Brenda Tilbury, Jt. 2) Claire Pettman & Gillie Ross.

Men only: Riot of colour in a paint tin. 1) Wade Houlden, 2) Stephen Crosan, 3) Nigel Selby.

Cookery

Three Eccles Cakes. 1) Sophie Polden, 2) Joyce Sperring, 3) Carole Burne.

Three Jaffa Cakes. 1) Carole Burne, 2) Joyce Sperring, 3) Sally Tanner.

An iced ginger cake. 1) Janet Hester*, 2) Sarah Lakin, 3) Hazel Stone.

Jar of soft fruit jam. 1) Vanessa Mackenzie, 2) Bridget Connell, 3) Brenda Tilbury.

A baguette. 1) Sally Tanner, 2) Joyce Sperring.

A vegetable pate. 1) Sarah Lakin, 2) Sally Tanner, 3) Lindsay Jacobs.

Summer cordial, undiluted. 1) Guy Watkins, 2) Sally Tanner.

Men only – Three croissants. 1) C. Sperring, 2) K, Mackenzie, 3) C. Moger.

Art and handicrafts

Any hard material. 1) Brenda Tilbury, 2) David Connell, 3) Viv Benham.

Any soft material. 1) Viv Benham*, 2) Pauline Gilpin, 3) Brenda Tilbury.

Watercolour, any subject. 1) Clare Jackman, 2) Anne Waters, 3) Nina Farr.

Painting any other medium. 1) Brenda Tilbury, 2) Anne Waters.

Pencil or charcoal drawing. 1) Anne Waters.

Photography

Four photos of a pet or pets. 1) Mark Saunders, 2) Bridget Connell.

One photo of hills & mountains. 1) Bridget Connell, 2) Mark Saunders.

One photo of ‘Party Time’. 1) Louise Saunders*.

One still life photograph of ‘Food’. 1) David Connell, 2) Bridget Connell.

One photo of a garden gate. 1) Bridget Connell, 2) Louise Saunders.

Junior Classes

Aged 9 to 13 years, Three chocolate brownies. 1) Sophie Sperring*, 2) Charlie Sperring.

Aged under 6 years, A decorated stone. 1) Patrick Sethi, 2) Leo Sethi.

Aged under 6 years, A picture made with hand prints. 1) Leo Sethi, Patrick Sethi, 3) Zachary Tanner.

Brownies

A necklace in any material. 1) Tilly, 2) Olivia, 3) Chelsea, Fraya (Highly Commended).

Guides

One piece of origami, any subject. 1) Amelia.