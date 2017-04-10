PICTURES: Fittleworth spring show

Fittleworth and District Horticultural Society enjoyed a day of wall-to-wall sunshine for its spring show on Saturday.

There were lots of entries on show in the Village Hall, with a high standard for all classes.

Beth Houlden studying some of the entries. Pictures: Kate Shemilt ks170819-6

John Butler said: “The hall was filled with beautiful flowers, shrubs, floral arrangements and cookery exhibits.

“The juniors entered pictures and painted eggs and the Beavers excelled themselves with 17 brilliant pictures of tractors.

“Tea and homemade cakes were served during the afternoon and a splendid raffle was drawn with a great variety of prizes.”

Brenda Tilbury won two best in class prizes – for floral art and handicrafts.

Other best in class winners were Vanessa Mackenzie for flowers, shrubs and pot plants, Sally Tanner for cookery, Mark Saunders for photography and Bailey Rowntree for the juniors section.

The summer show will be held on August 12.

Results

Flowers, shrubs and pot plants: Three varieties of narcissi/daffodils, 1 Vanessa Mackenzie, 2 Carole Burne, 3 Mrs C. Portus. Three double narcissi/daffodils, one variety, 1 Carole Burne, 2 Mrs C. Portus, 3 Rosina Sandeman. Three trumpet narcissi/daffodils, one variety, 1 Vanessa Mackenzie, 2 Carole Burne, 3 Anne Waters. Three stems multi-headed narcissi-daffodils, 1 Mrs C. Portus, 2 Christine Rosewarn, 3 Beth Houlden. Three daffodils, different varieties, 1 Vanessa Mackenzie, 2 Mrs C. Portus, 3 Carole Burne. Three miniature narcissi/daffodils, 1 Vanessa Mackenzie, 2 Mrs C. Portus, 3 Rosina Sandeman. Three tulips, one variety, 1 Vanessa Mackenzie, 2 Christine Rosewarn, 3 Carole Burne. One specimen tulip, 1 Christine Rosewarn, 2 Mrs C. Portus, 3 Lindsay Brooks. Three tulips, different varieties, 1 Christine Rosewarn, 2 Mrs C. Portus, 3 Carole Burne. Three stems another variety of spring bulb, 1 Vanessa Mackenzie, 2 Clare Pettman, 3 Mrs C. Portus. Three primula stems, one variety, 1 Bridget Connell, 2 Alison Howard, 3 Carole Twite. Three pansy/viola blooms, one variety, 1 Clare Pettman, 2 Mrs C. Portus, 3 Shelagh Morgan. Five hellebore stems, any variety, 1 Linda Caldwell, 2 Sally Tanner, 3 Mrs C. Portus. Three varieties hardy spring flowers, excluding bulbs, 1 Mr E. Braham, 2 Shelagh Morgan, 3 Carole Burne. Single or group of potted cacti, 1 Linda Caldwell, 2 Mr E. Braham, 3 Margaret Welfare. One foliage plant in pot, excluding cacti/succulents, 1 Sylvia Watkins, 2 Mr E. Braham. One flowering pot plant, excluding orchids, 1 Bridget Connell, 2 Anne Waters. One pot of orchids, 1 Bridget Connell, 2 Norman Sperring, 3 Carole Burne. Container with mixed planting for effect, 1 Vanessa Mackenzie. Two stems of foliage plants, 1 Mrs C. Portus, 2 Rosina Sandeman, 3 Bridget Connell. Three sprigs of flowering heather, 1 Sally Tanner, 2 Mrs C. Portus. Two sprays flowering shrub, excluding camellias, azaleas and rhododendrons, 1 Bridget Connell, 2 Elizabeth Willcox, 3 Mr E. Braham. One spray azalea/rhododendron, 1 Mr E. Braham, 2 Mrs C. Portus. One spray of flowering tree, 1 Carole Burne, 2 Mrs C. Portus, 3 Rosina Sandeman. One spray of camellia, 1 Guy Watkins, 2 Carole Burne, 3 Mrs C. Portus. Single camellia bloom, 1 Mrs C. Portus, 2 Mr E. Braham, 3 Guy Watkins.

Vegetables: Three leeks, 1 Mr E. Braham, 2 Bridget Connell. Two or more other vegetables, 1 Carole Burne, 2 Bridget Connell. Three rhubarb sticks, 1 Carole Burne, 2 Sophie Polden, 3 Mrs C. Portus. Container of three herb varieties, 1 Christine Rosewarn, 2 Sophie Polden, 3 Christine Selby.

Floral art: Twists & Turns, 1 Brenda Tilbury, 2 Clare Pettman, 3 Nina Farr. Mellow Yellow, 1 Brenda Tilbury, 2 Clare Pettman, 3 Hazel Stone. Petite exhibit in an egg cup, 1 Nina Farr, 2 Clare Pettman, 3 Brenda Tilbury. Men only spring flowers in an egg box, 1 Wade Houlden, 2 Tony Pettman and Stephen Crosan.

Cookery: Three hot cross buns, 1 Sally Tanner, 2 Joyce Sperring, 3 Sophie Sperring. A simnel cake, 1 Sally Tanner, 2 Shelagh Morgan, Christine Rosewarn (highly commended). Jar of orange marmalade, 1 Julie Stenning, 2 Debbie Wright, 3 Guy Watkins. Jar of chutney, 1 Guy Watkins, 2 Vanessa Mackenzie, 3 Sally Tanner. Three chocolate brownies, 1 Sophie Polden and Sally Tanner, 3 Joyce Sperring. An individual chicken and leek pie, 1 Sally Tanner, 2 Ashley Elliott, 3 Joyce Sperring. Men only, three iced buns, 1 Wade Houlden (highly commended), 2 Nigel Selby, 3 Kevin Mackenzie.

Handicrafts: Tapestry or needlepoint on canvas, 1 Linda Caldwell. Dressmaking/knitted garments or soft toys, 1 Viv Benham, 2 Brenda Tilbury, 3 Hazel Stone. Hard materials handicraft, 1 David Connell, 2 Quentin Gilpin, 3 Brenda Tilbury. Watercolours, 1 Nina Farr, 2 Clare Jackman, 3 Anne Waters. Painting, excluding watercolours, 1 Brenda Tilbury, 2 Anne Waters.

Photography: Woodland, 1 Clare Jackman, 2 Bridget Connell, 3 Mark Saunders. Family, 1 Bridget Connell, 2 Margaret Welfare, 3 Mark Saunders. Farm animals, 1 Mark Saunders, 2 Bridget Connell. Macro photograph, 1 Mark Saunders, 2 Bridget Connell. Black and white Sussex landmark, 1 Mark Saunders, 2 Bridget Connell, 3 Margaret Welfare.

Junior classes, nine to 14 years: Three chocolate chip cookies, 1 Sophie Sperring. Drawing of Easter, 1 Bailey Rowntree, 2 Sophie Sperring.

Junior classes, under six years: Decorated egg, 1 Patrick Sethi, 2 Leo Sethi. Drawing of the Easter bunny, 1 Patrick Sethi, 2 Leo Sethi.

Beavers: Picture of a tractor, 1 Joshua Brown, 2 Cayden Hulstaert, 3 Amelia Burman.

