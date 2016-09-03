PICTURES: Family fun in Hurstpierpoint with Festival 21

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Crowds have flocked to Danny House near Hurstpierpoint today (Saturday) for family fun at Festival 21.

The festival, which marks the 21st birthday of the Friends of Sussex Hospices and continues until 10pm this evening, included the acclaimed Swamp Circus and Harris’s Vintage Fun Fair as well as a range of food and drink from a variety of outlets and licenced bars.

The festival boasted a stunning musical line-up including Brighton College's 25-strong Swing Band, fresh from an appearance at the Montreaux Jazz Festival, the entire Pendyrus Male Choir and the bubbly Swingtime Sweethearts.

Highlights of the night include a stunning 60-minute sound and light show projecting the story of Sussex on the façade of Danny House.

The historic manor was where Prime Minister Lloyd George together with Winston Churchill and French and American diplomats met in 1918 to draw up the terms of the Treaty Of Versailles that ended World War One. Sussex’s role in the war features in the show.

A moving hospice tribute, with 3,000 lights against the night sky, and a dazzling laser light show finale tops off this amazing event later this evening .

