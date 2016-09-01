PICTURES: Could new leisure centre be named ‘The Bridge’?

A new leisure centre planned for Broadbridge Heath could be named ‘The Bridge’.

Funding for a £12.3m state-of-the-art facility was agreed by Horsham District Council in November 2015 which will include a six-court sports hall, gym, studios, changing facilities, clip and climb area, sensory room, and reception/cafe.

New Broadbridge Heath Leisure Centre (photo from HDC's planning portal). SUS-160830-142039001

It will be built right next to the indoor bowls facility with sports pitches and multi-use games areas to the south with new parking planned between the new leisure centre and the running track.

A planning application has been submitted by HDC, and an artist’s impression has ‘The Bridge’ emblazoned on the front.

A spokesman for HDC said: “We have floated the idea of naming the new leisure centre ‘The Bridge’, and not Broadbridge Heath Leisure Centre.

“This idea is based upon the association of bridges in the area - Broadbridge, Tanbridge, Newbridge, the new bridge across the A24 which connects communities and the bridge theme emerged as a result of feedback from the public art consultation which had input from the local community and local school children.

New Broadbridge Heath Leisure Centre (photo from HDC's planning portal). SUS-160830-142050001

“From feedback it appears that the suggestion of this name has been well received.

“However, at this stage, we are not in a position to formally confirm that we will adopt this naming option.”

While the Broadbridge Heath Leisure Centre Joint Users Group (BJUG) has welcomed the investment in a new leisure centre, it is continuing to press for the indoor running track, also known as the tube, to be reprovided.

Currently only about half of the tube is set to be retained and the remaining part could be used to store garden maintenance equipment and for athletes to use as a space for shelter, assembly and warmth.

New Broadbridge Heath Leisure Centre (photo from HDC's planning portal). SUS-160830-142111001

The new centre would be run by the current operator Places for People Leisure.

The anticipated opening date is January 2018.

To comment on the application visit www.horsham.gov.uk/planning using code DC/16/1844.

