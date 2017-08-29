PICTURES: Beeding and Bramber summer show

Beeding and Bramber Horticultural Society welcomed several new entrants to its annual summer show.

Held at the village hall on Saturday, the show featured flowers, vegetables, cookery and handicrafts, with prizes presented by chairman Graham Drawbridge.

Pat Nightingale, on behalf of the society, said: “The number of entries was down on recent years, mainly because some of our long-standing supporters were either ill or on holiday.

“However, it was very pleasing that there were several new entrants, some of whom were the proud winners of cups to carry home at the end of the day.

“It was disappointing that no-one entered the classes for floral art and no children took part, but with the addition of refreshments, a raffle and produce stall, it was a most enjoyable show.”

Vice-chairman Roger Hornsby virtually swept the board, winning the Ansdall Trophy for the most points in show, Committee Cup for most points in the flowers section, Tower Cup for most points in vegetables, Fun Cup for most points in both flowers and vegetables, Avon Cup for best gladioli and a Harry Phillips Memorial Shield for most points in classes 90 and 91.

Charles Ashby won the Beeding Court Cup as runner-up in the flowers section, Phillips Cup for best entry in both flowers and vegetables and Hobjoin Cup for best dahlia.

Graham Drawbridge took home the Maudlin Cup for best trug of vegetables and the Goldsmith Cup for the most points in the fruit section.

Margaret Tompsett won the Adurvale Cup as runner-up in vegetables and a Banksian Medal for the largest number of points in the horticultural classes.

Margaret Bryant took the Arethusa Cup for her Victoria sponge, Liz Johnson won the Hyde Cup for the most points in handicrafts and newcomer Verity Lewis received the Farrow Cup for most points in cookery.

Julia Keywood won the Farrow Cup for her beautiful roses and Val Worby took the Charlie (Joe) Parsons Cup for most points in classes 92 and 93, which included the largest sunflower head in the show, a new category introduced only this year.