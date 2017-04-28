Pharmacy opening times for the May Bank Holiday

A number of pharmacies across Horsham, Mid Sussex and Crawley will be open this May Bank Holiday 2017.

The following pharmacies will be open in Crawley:

Asda Store Pharmacy in Pegler Way from 9am to 6pm.

Lloydspharmacy (inside Sainsbury’s) in Crawley Avenue, West Green, from 9am to 7pm.

Tesco in-store Pharmacy in Hazelwick Avenue from 9am to 6pm.

Boots Chemists in County Oak Retail Park from 10am to 5pm.

Boots Chemists in The County Mall Shopping Centre from 10am to 5pm.

East Grinstead:

Boots Chemists in London Road from 10am to 4pm.

Lloydspharmacy (inside Boots) in Brooklands Way from 9am to 7pm.

Haywards Heath:

Boots Chemists in South Road from 10am to 6pm.

Lloydspharmacy (inside Sainsbury’s) in Bannister Way from 9am to 7pm.

Horsham:

Boots Chemists in Swan Walk from 9am to 5pm.

Lloydspharmacy (inside Sainsbury’s) in Worthing Road from 9am to 7pm.

Tesco in-store pharmacy in Wickhurst Lane, Broadbridge Heath, from 9am to 6pm.

If the pharmacy you are looking for is not listed above, it is unlikely to be open on the bank holiday but it may still be worth checking with them.