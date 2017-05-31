Pensioner rushed to hospital after A24 crash

An 87-year-old man was rushed to hospital after his car overturned on the A24.

Emergency services were called to the crash near Rookwood Golf Course at about 6.10pm on Sunday May 28.

The driver, an 87-year-old man from Ealing, West London, suffered a cut to the head, police said.

He was treated at the scene and was rushed to hospital for further checks.

His passenger, a man also from Ealing, was unhurt, officers added.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.