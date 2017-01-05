Pensioner airlifted to hospital after car crashes into hedge

A pensioner was seriously injured after a car left a road and crashed into a hedgerow.

Police said the silver Renault Megane lost control while travelling along the Guildford Road, near Rudgwick, at about 11.15am on Christmas Eve.

An 81-year-old man from Horsham, who was driving the vehicle, sustained serious injuries.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being airlifted to St George’s Hospital, in London.

The road was closed for three hours while emergency services dealt with the incident and recovered the vehicle.

Anyone with any information or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact 101 quoting reference Operation Castleford.

