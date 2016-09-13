Part-concert, part-biography reveals the essence of John Lennon in Crawley

After wowing audiences and receiving rave reviews earlier this year in Liverpool, a stage production about Beatles legend John Lennon has returned to the UK for an extensive 36-show tour.

The smash hit show, Lennon: Through a Glass Onion comes to The Hawth, Crawley, on Monday, September 19.

The British Theatre Guide has praised the production saying: “The music side of this show is nothing short of triumphant. Close your eyes and you really could be in the presence of the great man himself.”

Lennon: Through a Glass Onion, which opened in Australia, has played Off Broadway New York, around the USA and also in Japan. It also wowed audiences at last year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival before winning the hearts of music lovers at Lennon’s birthplace in April.

The show features Liverpool actor Daniel Taylor in the lead role, who strives to reveal the essence of the life of a true icon, whose astonishing talent is still treasured the world over.

Daniel has won critical acclaim as the lead role in The Tommy Cooper Show and is currently starring as Mickey in Down The Dock Road. He will be joined by accompanist Stewart D’Arrietta.

Stewart recently enjoyed a nine-month New York run of his Tom Waits show, Belly of a Drunken Piano.

Earlier this year, he was the musical director for The White Album Concert by The Beatles, performing on stage at the world famous Sydney Opera House.

Written by John Waters the show is part-concert, part-biography and features 31 iconic hits of Lennon and his collaborations with McCartney, including ‘Imagine’, ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’, ‘Revolution’, ‘Woman’, ‘Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds’, ‘Working Class Hero’ and ‘Jealous Guy’.

John Waters is one of Australia’s most recognised, respected and critically acclaimed actors and singers. Born in Britain, he has built and retained a fan base across four decades of theatre, musicals, TV, film and music.

As a teenager he was the singer and bass-player with blues band The Riots, before travelling to Australia, where he landed the lead role of Claude in the 1969 Sydney production of Hair.

Lennon: Through a Glass Onion was first performed on a small stage at the Tilbury Hotel in Sydney in 1992 – 12 years after John Lennon’s untimely death. It struck a chord with audiences and was an instant success. In the years that followed, John and accompanist Stewart toured the show and sold out venues. It then headed to London’s West End for three months.

Earlier last year, it completed an acclaimed 16-week season in New York and And in Summer 2015, it entertained audiences at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival for three weeks.

The play has just completed a tour of Australia.

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £23.50. Call the Hawth box office on 01293 553636 or visit www.hawth.co.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.