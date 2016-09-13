Park expansion helps lessen space shortage

A rural business park has been expanded after the successful occupation of its first phase of development.

A total of three new blocks have been added at Rock Business Park, off the A24 in Washington.

Finishing touches have been applied to the light industrial and warehouse space, with the first units now available to let.

The release of phase two will provide a much-needed supply of industrial properties onto the open market.

At present, vacancy levels across Sussex are at their lowest for a number of years.

Worthing commercial property agents Michael Jones will market the new spaces.

Jon Justice, of Michael Jones Commercial said: “The market currently has a real shortage of light industrial and warehouse units and we are therefore delighted to be involved in the marketing of this development.

“We expect these units to be even more popular than phase one as there is a greater variety in sizes and the business park is starting to flourish.”

The first phase of construction saw 27,000 sq ft of industrial space built, while the second phase has added a further 35,000 sq ft.

The majority of phase one was let within 12 months, with occupiers including Carillion PLC, Flute Office Supplies Limited, Baby Box Limited, Premier GT Limited, UK IP Media and Events Limited and Elling of London.

All units benefit from three-phase 69 kVA electric supply, toilets, high eaves height, manual roller shutter doors, dedicated parking and high bay lighting.

The estate also has fibre-optic broadband, a secure, gated entrance and communal parking available for visitors.

Industrial, B1 class units, benefit from 24/7 unrestricted opening hours, as set out in the park’s planning conditions.

The three blocks offer a variety of spaces.

Block D provides 9,375 Sq Ft of open plan, light industrial space, with a glazed frontage.

Block E comprises of two 6,300 sq ft units, which could either be combined or let separately.

The final block is split into five smaller units of 2,520 sq ft, which could be let individually or as multiples.

Michael Jones have worked in partnership on the project with Whiteover and Co.

For more information contact either Michael Jones on 01903 201212 or Whiteover and Co on 01273 494977.