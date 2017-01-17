Parish council objects to incinerator plans

A parish council has opposed plans to build a new £150m incinerator near Horsham.

North Horsham Parish Council has raised objections to proposals put forward by Britaniacrest to build a new Recycling, Recovery and Renewable Energy facility at the former Wealden Brickworks in Langhurstwood Road.

The plans state the facility, approximately 119.5m in length and 99m wide, with a 95m high chimney, will sort around 230,000 tonnes of commercial and industrial waste.

Scores of residents have protested against the application, raising concerns about the size of the building and the impact of emissions it would be created.

North Horsham Parish Council discussed the proposals at a meeting last Thursday (January 12).

A spokesman for the council said it was opposing the plans on several counts including the impact it would have on the landscape and the environment.

A report on the application, carried out by councillor David Searle, was also discussed and will be used in the council’s objection.

In his report Mr Searle recommended the plans should not be approved until the visual impacts of building were addressed.

He said the weighbridges, to weigh the heavy good vehicles, needed to be relocated to help manage traffic issues and a study should also be carried out to find the affects of turbulence, created by aircraft flying to and from Gatwick Airport, on emissions.

Britaniacrest says it has no choice to build the facility as ‘it is not possible to have a strong economy without some level of waste that needs to be disposed of’.

