Parish council defers decision on Wisborough Green homes

Controversial plans for a major development including a doctor’s surgery and homes for the elderly are to be re-examined by the WWisborough Green Parish Council just two days before the planning consultation closes.

Last night, councillors raised concerns over the scale of the development outside the Neighbourhood Plan on Stable Field but deferred making an official comment until a planning meeting on Tuesday October 4.

It was noted that building on the greenfield site would remove a strategic gap near the village, and there could be issues traffic access to Kirdford Road.

Cllr Sheena Overington said: “There’s going to be masses of traffic turning in and out of a really dangerous road.

“How can there not be with all those community facilities?”

The plans for 30 ‘extra-care’ units include an outdoor activity area, activity room, gym, and community building alongside landscaped recreational areas and allotments.

A plethora of accompanying documentation is yet to be read, discussed and reported on by the council, with Cllr Andy Burbridge asking for more time to make a considered response.

Cllr Andrew Jackson said the village had had a Loxwood doctor’s surgery branch about 20 years ago, but it was closed down because it couldn’t be staffed.

He was also concerned at the loss of a green space so close to the village if the application were to go ahead, which falls outside of areas assigned for 60 houses as agreed by residents.

He said: “It does attempt to address some of the issues in the Neighbourhood Plan, but if it is permitted, potentially, we have an up to 50 per cent over-provision in the number of houses we are expected to provide.”

He suggested the council consider detailed responses to the neighbourhood plan consultation as to whether to build on the site when discussing the proposals next month.

