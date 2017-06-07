Parents speak in support of nursery after 'disappointing' Ofsted report

Parents have spoken up in support of their children’s nursery school after an administrative issue saw it rated ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted.

Anne Frank Montessori, which is based at the Scout Hut, in Higgins Way, underwent an inspection in May and saw its rating plummet from ‘good’ – much to the disappointment of staff and parents alike.

In his report, inspector Ben Parsons said the welfare and safety of children was “compromised” because “the provider has not ensured that all staff have the required checks nor has she kept a record of these, to verify their suitability to work with children”.

The management team assured parents that all staff had undergone the required checks – but paper copies were not kept on site and a computer issue meant manager Jacky Brown had been unable to provide Mr Parsons with the required details. As such, he was unable to rate the nursery higher than ‘inadequate’.

The rest of his report, though, praised the behaviour of the children and the teaching skills of the staff.

The youngsters were described as “well motivated and independent learners” who “quickly gain the skills needed for their next stage in learning and for school”.

Parents were informed about the ‘inadequate’ rating on Monday (June 5) and were quick to defend the nursery.

Mum-of-two Naomi Kimber said: “We feel it is a great pity that a small bureaucratic issue, which in no way put the children’s wellbeing and safety at risk, has led to a phenomenal nursery being judged as inadequate.”

Sheraine Lynsdale-Nock added: “It was a very good nursery whilst my daughter was there and, in my opinion, it has become an excellent nursery since the change of ownership. This is a nursery school that prepares children for school in a thoughtful manner. All children and parents are fully supported and encouraged with care and love.”

Ms Brown thanked parents past and present for the “notes, letters, comments, supportive gestures and cakes” they had sent, adding: “It has really been a great support and we promise to continue with the same care, and dedication for the children and parents.

“The new software and computer systems that have been developed will give us the back up to be more IT efficient.”

Make the right choice for you and your child - Visit educationsussex.com for trusted school reviews, videos and so much more.