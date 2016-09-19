Panto cast convene in Bognor Regis

An energetic cast gave Bognor Regis a taste of Christmas yet to come as they gathered by the sea in the costumes they will wear for this year’s panto.

Beauty and The Beast is at the Alexandra Theatre from December 12- January 2 – and the cast congregated for the first time this week, adding oodles of colour to a grey September day.

Amy Burrows will be Beauty – even if friends love to ask “So are you playing the beast?” when they hear which panto she’s been cast in. And no, it doesn’t get tedious. “It’s quite a funny quip! But I just try to pre-empt them and get in there first.”

For Amy, it’s all a lovely prospect: “I have done panto for years and years, and Beauty and the Beast is a show I just love.”

The last time she was in the show, she was the Enchantress: “I loved it, but I spent the whole time wishing I was playing Beauty, the principal girl role that I usually play. But I just loved it as a show, maybe because it is just a little bit different to the other classic panto titles. I love the fact that Beauty has got a bit more brain than some of the other girls in panto, and she has got some spirit to her. And I love the fact that she has got really strong morals. She sticks to her dad’s side and wants to protect him.”

Opposite her as The Beast will be Titus Rowe who is promising a very special show this Christmas.

“You have got all the panto elements. You have a dame, you have got a fairy, you have got a magical transformation and you have got a comic. You have got all the essentials that make up a panto. But the story is a very profound one, a very moral one.”

And that’s what makes it so interesting to play: “The Prince is a very arrogant human being with little care for anybody else. Through a magical transformation his inner ugliness is made into an outer ugliness...”

The show is at the Alexandra Theatre from Dec 12-Jan 2. Tickets:www.alexandratheatre.co.uk or 01243 861010.

