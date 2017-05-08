STUART McGINLEY: Jailbreak challenge returns

May is going to be a very busy month for me as we have quite a lot happening at Spirit FM. This Sunday it’s the return of The Jailbreak Challenge in aid of the Sussex Snowdrop Trust and organised by the Check-A-Trade Foundation.

The 16 teams that have signed up will all be dropped off at a secret location with the aim of getting back to base at Fontwell Park in the fastest time, but there is a catch.

Last year, teams then made their escape and were dropped off in Horsham, a staggering 30 miles away, a location they didn’t know in advance. They then had to make their way to back to the hideout in Chichester without spending any money or using mobiles to call any friends for a lift. Only their wit and powers of persuasion could be used to blag some free transport. Teams travelled back on buses, trains, a boat, quad bikes, motorbikes, classic cars, police and fire vehicles to name a few. Some walked more than others but they all did so well. Over £6,000 was raised last year and we are hoping to raise even more this year and will make a huge difference to local children and their families. Spirit FM will once again be broadcasting live throughout the day, following teams and finding out about their progress. There are people taking part this year so look out for them as they will all be in fancy dress and very difficult to miss! Any change you can spare would be really appreciated or perhaps you would be willing to give them a lift as they try to get back to base, you could even be on the radio! This is all for a great local cause, the Sussex Snowdrop Trust through the Check-A- Trade Foundation. They provide care at home for children with life threatening illnesses providing nurses and financial help for their families. We will have full coverage on air from 9am this Sunday on Spirit FM. So good luck to all those ‘escapees’ going on the run this year, and don’t be too surprised if you see people in fancy dress asking for a lift!

