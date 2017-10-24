Fan’s view: Crawley Town look the top side as Kewell gets selection spot-on

If ever a draw felt like a victory, Saturday’s game was it.

The 0-0 result against top of the table Luton on Saturday felt like the start of better times. The starting 11 and the formation that Harry Kewell went with was absolutely spot-on.

Such was the quality of Crawley Town’s play that we actually looked like the team sitting at the top of League Two.

Only the split-second mistiming of a run to the back post denied us a winning goal.

When you’ve got Josh Yorwerth, Joe McNerney and Mark Connolly in your backline you will always have a chance. All three were colossal against Luton.

Any of them would walk straight into the starting line-up of any team in League Two.

But for me the star of the show was Panutche Camara. The kid from Bissau-Guinea was outstanding.

His sublime chip from 30 yards oh so nearly found the top corner. But it was Camara’s non-stop running and work-rate all afternoon that impressed me the most.

The kid is raw, there is no doubt about that, but he has something about him that says ‘I’m going to be a top player.’

I would love to see him get a run in the team now, just like I would love to see Yorwerth, McNerney and Connolly play together every week.

It was a performance that made Crawley fans proud to wear our colours again.

The attendance on Saturday was more than 3,500 swelled by a large Luton following.

The Redz Bar was packed by 1.30pm. It really felt like the good times had come back again.

Harry Kewell has come in for some unfair criticism, especially on social media in recent weeks.

All of it has been completely unjustified. He’s a young manager learning his trade in his first managerial job.

People need to get off his back and let him do his job. The diehard fans are 100 per cent behind him. We really hope he succeeds here.

Everyone can see the commitment and how hard he’s working. It’s results like last Saturday’s that show he’s gradually getting it right.

A quick mention about our FA Cup draw away to Wigan Athletic, who are riding high at the top of League One.

Yes it’s a tough ask, but if we were to battle and earn a draw up there, the replay would most likely be live on TV and that would mean some much needed extra income for the club.

Let’s just hope Kewell goes with his strongest line-up and treats the competition with the respect that the FA Cup deserves.