Open day at Billingshurst Fire Station on Saturday

Budding firefighters have the chance to see the professionals in action at Billingshurst Fire Station open day on Saturday (September 23).

The event takes place betweeen 12 and 4pm and features all manner of activities, such as chip pan fire demos, live firefighting drills and education on fire safety.

Other demonstrations will include the mock hig-rise rescue of a ‘damsel in distress’ and the firefighters will also show they cut open a car in road traffic accidents

Visitors will have the chance to have a good look around the trucks and the fire station. There will also be a raffle in aid of the Fire Fighters Charity.