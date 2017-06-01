Online town centre parking system to close

Motorists will no longer be able to pay online for parking at council-owned Horsham town centre car parks.

Horsham District Council has confirmed hundreds of customers who signed up for its online SmartPark payment system will have their accounts closed following an issue with a software provider.

It will be shutting down the system from June 9 with users told they will have to use the car parking machines to pay for their parking.

The council said 710 customers were affected by the closure and it had sent letters to everyone explaining the changes.

The letter stated a software provider for Newpark, which provides the online payment service for SmartPark, could no longer support online account facility.

Users with £10 or less in their account after the system is shut down will have the money put against their registration plate, which they can continue to use to pay for parking. Anyone with over £10 will have the money transferred back into their account.

The council apologised and said it was ‘exploring avenues’ to try and resume the service in the future.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.