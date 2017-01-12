One taken to hospital following three-car collision near Billingshurst

One person was taken to hospital following a three-car collision last night (January 11) near Billingshurst.

Emergency services were called to the collision in Stane Street, in the junction of Oakhurst Lane near Billingshurst at around 6.30pm, police said.

A spokesman from South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) confirmed that two ambulances attended the scene.

He said: “One patient was taken to St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester but it was not confirmed whether this person suffered life-threatening injuries.

“Other patients were treated at the scene.”

The road was closed for recovery work until around 8.30pm.

