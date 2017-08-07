Take Me Out looking for singletons for new series

Ever fancied being on TV? Well if you’re single and looking for love, now’s your chance!

ITV’s primetime Saturday night dating show Take Me Out is looking for singletons to take part in the new series.

Auditions will take place across the country between August and October so people are being encouraged to fill in the application form now.

To get an application form, just email: takemeoutboys@thames.tv (for boy application forms) takemeoutgirls@thames.tv (for girls application forms).

All applicants must be 18 years old or over. And remember, no likey, no lighty!